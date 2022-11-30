Body found in Cleveland Heights home's basement by new homeowner

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights police officers responded to a home Tuesday after its new owner called and said there was a dead body in the basement.

According to authorities, it happened in the 2700 block of Noble Road just after 11:30 a.m.

The homeowner recently purchased the property. The body hasn't been identified and it's unclear how long the body had been in the house.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner was notified. No further information has been released.

