Body found in Parma home after man is arrested, woman hospitalized in domestic violence incident

PARMA, Ohio — The plastic-wrapped body of an unidentified person was found in a Parma home yesterday following a domestic violence call, according to the Parma Police Department.

Authorities say officers responded to a home in the 5200 block of West 26th Street on Wednesday for a domestic violence complaint. A man at the home was taken into custody, and a woman was transported to University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.

Later that day, a family member went to the home to gather some guns for safekeeping but made a grisly discovery, police said. A body, found wrapped in plastic, was located in the basement.

The family member called police, and authorities were sent to the home. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed human remains were found.

Autopsy results are pending, and authorities said they are working to identify the body.

No further information has been released.

