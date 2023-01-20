Body of kayaker who went missing from Sheffield Lake in Nov. found in western New York Thursday

A man’s body was found in a creek in western New York off Lake Erie Thursday, and on Friday, it was identified as a 30-year-old kayaker who went missing from Lake Erie in the Sheffield Lake area in November, according to a media bulletin from a sheriff’s office in New York.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that the deceased man was found near Canadaway Creek in the town of Dunkirk in New York on Thursday.

On Friday, the deceased man was identified as Evan Zeller, a 30-year-old man from Sheffield Lake who went missing while kayaking on Nov. 5, 2022. It is believed his kayak capsized after high winds carried him off the Lake Erie shore. He was reportedly wearing a personal floatation device but was reported missing after residents saw him being blown offshore and he was never found.

In December, a kayak that was believed to be Zeller’s was found in Ontario, Canada.

Coordination between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Eire County Medical Examiner’s office led to Zeller’s identification Friday, officials said.

