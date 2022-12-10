Kayak found near Ontario, Canada in connection with missing kayaker

ONTARIO, Canada — A kayak was found near Ontario, Canada in connection with a kayaker who went missing in November, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed on Saturday.

A 30-year-old man is believed to have capsized after high winds swept him off shore in Lake Erie. The Sheffield Lake Fire Department said the man was reportedly wearing a personal floatation device went he disappeared.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

