Body of missing 16-year-old swimmer located near Fairport Harbor Lighthouse

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The body of a 16-year-old boy who failed to resurface while swimming with friends at Headlands Beach State Park Friday was found floating about a half-mile from the Fairport Harbor Lighthouse Sunday, according to an update from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The teen was swimming near the north end of the breakwall when he went under water, authorities said. Deputies and Painesville Township firefighters responded to the scene around 3:48 p.m. The boy was not wearing any type of flotation device.

A search was conducted Friday by members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol and Dive team, Mentor firefighters, Fairport Harbor firefighters, Ohio Division of Parks, U.S. Coast Guard and Lake County Drone Team. The boy was unable to be located Friday and the search resumed the next day.

On Saturday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office deployed its dive team and Marine Patrol once again, assisted this time by a response dive team out of Cleveland that brought detection equipment to assist in the search.

Despite the continued efforts for most of the day Saturday; the teen was unable to be located.

Then on Sunday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol unit continued the search throughout the morning.

At 8:14 p.m., a recreational boater called the sheriff's office about the body of a deceased male who had surfaced just under half-mile north of Fairport Harbor Lighthouse.

The United States Coast Guard responded and secured the body, which was later confirmed to be that of the 16-year-old boy.

The family was notified Sunday by deputies and the Mentor Police Department.

"The Lake County Sheriff's Office would remind everyone that the waters of Lake Erie can be dangerous at times. Currents and riptides often cannot be seen or detected easily, especially near and around the breakwall. Extreme safety should be exercised when swimming in the waters of Lake Erie. Personal flotation devices can and do save lives," said sheriff Frank Leonbruno.

