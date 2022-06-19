Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body recovered from water at Edgewater Park in Cleveland

IMG_0183.jpg
Tara Morgan | News 5 Cleveland
IMG_0183.jpg
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jun 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-19 15:54:12-04

CLEVELAND — The United States Coast Guard has confirmed that a body was pulled from the water at Edgewater Park in Cleveland Sunday afternoon.

The body was found east of the pier by the marina.

No details have been released regarding the person's identity or the circumstances of how they ended up in the water or when.

The Cleveland Division of Police and the Cleveland Division of Fire are handling the investigation, the Coast Guard said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.