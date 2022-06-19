Body recovered from water at Edgewater Park in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The United States Coast Guard has confirmed that a body was pulled from the water at Edgewater Park in Cleveland Sunday afternoon.

The body was found east of the pier by the marina.

No details have been released regarding the person's identity or the circumstances of how they ended up in the water or when.

The Cleveland Division of Police and the Cleveland Division of Fire are handling the investigation, the Coast Guard said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

