Bodycam captures Westlake police chase and arrest of suspect who refused to exit car

A suspect was arrested following a police chase-turned-barricade situation on Friday, according to Westlake police.

The 51-year-old suspect faces multiple charges following the incident, including failure to comply and tampering with evidence. He will also face misdemeanors, including assaulting a police dog, resisting arrest and obstruction.

Westlake police assisted Bay Village police in the pursuit of a vehicle around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 4. The suspect drove into Westlake on Dover Center heading south. Officers worked to block off intersections as they aided in this police chase.

After the suspect passed Bradley Road, an officer used a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) to stop their vehicle. The suspect refused to exit the car and proceeded to smoke cigarettes and “suspected crack cocaine,” according to police.

Officers went on to break the rear windows and deploy a pepper ball inside the vehicle; however, the suspect “seemed unaffected by the irritant,” according to Westlake police.

A K9 unit was deployed following around an hour of negotiations, according to Westlake police. The suspect then proceeded to kick the dog.

This prompted officers to break the driver-side door glass to pull the suspect from the vehicle.

Westlake police said Tasers were used after the suspect did not let go of the steering wheel. The suspect was then taken out of the car and taken to the hospital for treatment of the Taser barbs and other minor injuries.

Westlake police said no officers were injured during the incident. Additional charges against the suspect from Bay Village are expected.