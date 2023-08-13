Bone Thugs-N-Harmony street sign stolen

After just two days, a street sign dedicated to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was stolen, according to Cleveland Police.

There were three signs honoring the music group, the one located at East 99th Street and Lowell Avenue was the one stolen.

The dedication ceremony took place Friday after residents and fans petitioned for the sign over a year ago.

This story will be updated once more information is learned.

