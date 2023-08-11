Watch at Noon: Street dedication ceremony honors Cleveland's Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

The City of Cleveland will hold a two-hour celebration to honor Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Friday afternoon. The event kicks off with a street naming ceremony at the intersection of East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

You can watch live in the player below at noon:

News 5 livestream event

In Feb. 2022, fans created a petition to add a sign above East 99th Street that reads, “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way.”

“There's nothing here that pays homage to that or to the group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony,” said Felicia C. Haney, owner of Beach Street Publicity.

“When the group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony made it, they not just made it from Cleveland, they made it from this area and gave people from around here hope. They are people from our neighborhood; they are not from the suburbs. They really took Cleveland to the level that they did, and 30 years later, people are still talking about it,” Haney said.

Once the petition was done and signed, it was sent to the Cleveland City Council, where Councilman Kevin Conwell was left shocked by how quickly they got the signatures.

“This is the fastest petition I have seen signed, and I have been on council for 20 years. I’ve done a lot of street dedications, and this is the fastest one I’ve seen here. That’s proof that it’s in the pudding,” said Conwell.

Watch more in the player below:

'Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way' signs could be coming to Cleveland once council considers fans' petition

Watch live and local news any time:

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.