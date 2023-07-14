Cleveland City council passes legislation for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way

East Cleveland City Council announced Friday that legislation was passed to ceremonially designate a section of E. 99th Street to the music group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Council said the section on E. 99th Street will stretch from St. Claire to Colonial Avenues and will be honorarily named “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way.”

This dedication is meant to give recognition to the group’s 30-year musical career featuring Cleveland, council said.

A petition began by Haney and Juan Goodwin over a year ago to get a portion of E. 99th Street named after the group. The two went door-to-door to collect the signatures needed to present to city council.

The group remains one of the only groups to have worked with artists such as 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., Eazy-E and Big Pun while they were still alive.

The city will be hosting a street renaming ceremony in honor of the group on August 11 from noon to 2 p.m.

