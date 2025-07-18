Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio set to receive $1.8 million in federal funding

We just learned from the Ohio Dept. of Education and Workforce that the federal government is going to release $1.3 billion in grant funding to support before- and after-school funding programs here in Ohio and across the nation.

The funding is associated with the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program.

On Thursday, we informed you about the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio and other local groups that were in limbo due to the federal government's funding freeze on $6 billion in education funds that had been previously approved.

Watch more about the hold below:

Federal money on hold impacting before- and after-school programs across Northeast Ohio

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio is set to receive $1.8 million to operate 11 of its CCLC programs this upcoming school year. They told us yesterday that the funding freeze had them working on contingency plans, but they remained hopeful.

The letter the Ohio Dept. of Education and Workforce got from the federal government said that groups receiving the funding must not use it in a manner that violates the Constitution or civil rights laws.