'Brazen fraud': Woman sentenced for $750,000 Medicaid scheme in Northeast Ohio

A Lake County woman was sentenced on Friday for a $750,000 Medicaid scheme, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The 40-year-old woman from Eastlake worked as a home-health aide, providing in-home care to a dozen Medicaid recipients, Yost said.

The investigation revealed that the woman frequently billed for non-existent services, including on days when patients were hospitalized and on “impossible days” when she billed Medicaid for more than 24 hours of services, Yost said.

“She inflated her earnings through brazen fraud, but her scheme burst wide open when our investigators got the case,” Yost said. “Cheating taxpayers comes with consequences.”

The woman was sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years of community control, Yost said. She also must pay $775,000 in restitution to the Ohio Department of Medicaid.