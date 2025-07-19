Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Brook Park to welcome National High School Football Hall of Fame

Football
wews
Football
Posted

The spotlight has been on the City of Brook Park lately as it works to become the new home of the Cleveland Browns. However, while those plans are still in development, the city is welcoming a new football-centered attraction.

The National High School Football Hall of Fame will be relocating to Brook Park in the next year, Mayor Ed Orcutt announced on Saturday.

The Hall of Fame is currently located in Canton and has been working to honor the legacy of high school football players, coaches and contributors since 2010.

Each year, 40 individuals who have had a profound impact on high school football are inducted into the Hall of Fame. The induction ceremonies will now be permanently held in Brook Park, starting on July 11, 2026.

At this time, there is no confirmation of development plans. However, Hall of Fame CEO LaMont Robinson stated in a letter to Orcutt that, after the offer is accepted, he will work alongside the mayor to establish Brook Park as the hall's new home.

Read the full letter below:

520573243_4005724929744524_7926750121504551271_n.jpg
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.