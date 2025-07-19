Brook Park to welcome National High School Football Hall of Fame

The spotlight has been on the City of Brook Park lately as it works to become the new home of the Cleveland Browns. However, while those plans are still in development, the city is welcoming a new football-centered attraction.

The National High School Football Hall of Fame will be relocating to Brook Park in the next year, Mayor Ed Orcutt announced on Saturday.

The Hall of Fame is currently located in Canton and has been working to honor the legacy of high school football players, coaches and contributors since 2010.

Each year, 40 individuals who have had a profound impact on high school football are inducted into the Hall of Fame. The induction ceremonies will now be permanently held in Brook Park, starting on July 11, 2026.

At this time, there is no confirmation of development plans. However, Hall of Fame CEO LaMont Robinson stated in a letter to Orcutt that, after the offer is accepted, he will work alongside the mayor to establish Brook Park as the hall's new home.

Read the full letter below:

Ed Orcutt