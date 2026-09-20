Browns-Buccaneers delayed by lightning at 2-minute warning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Browns-Buccaneers game was delayed by lightning at the two-minute warning Sunday with Cleveland leading 23-19 and Tampa Bay driving.

The Buccaneers have the ball at Cleveland’s 28 on second-and-four.

Deshaun Watson threw two touchdown passes, including a go-ahead, 17-yard toss to Blake Whiteheart in the fourth quarter for the Browns.

Watson is 24 of 30 for 238 yards with no turnovers.

He has outplayed Baker Mayfield on his home turf in the first meeting between two quarterbacks who are linked together. Mayfield is 20 of 31 for 176 yards with one TD pass and one interception.

Mayfield, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Browns in 2018, was traded to Carolina in 2022 after a blockbuster trade brought Watson and his off-field troubles to Cleveland. Mayfield went from the Panthers to the Rams before rejuvenating his career in Tampa Bay, where he has made two Pro Bowls and received a $165 million, three-year contract extension last week.

Watson entered just 9-12 in five seasons with the Browns.