Browns C Ethan Pocic carted off field in game against Titans

CLEVLEAND — The Cleveland Browns lost one of their starting offensive linemen on Sunday in the game against the Tennessee Titans, as center Ethan Pocic was carted off the field in the second half of the game.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Pocic remained down on the field after a play, in clear discomfort.

Trainers quickly rushed to the field, and some players around him took a knee.

A cart was brought onto the field with little hesitation, and after a quick evaluation, trainers helped load Pocic onto the cart, which took him back to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Browns ruled him out a few minutes later with a calf injury.

With Pocic out, the Browns turned to Luke Wypler to play center.

Pocic's injury wasn't the first the Browns faced on Sunday, seeing tight end David Njoku, Malachi Corley and Denzel Ward leave the field.

