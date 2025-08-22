Browns fans are excited for final pre-season game at home

CLEVELAND — In less than 24 hours, the Cleveland Browns will play their final pre-season game against the Los Angeles Rams. This will be the first home game played during the pre-season.

Fans are excited to show why Cleveland Browns fans are considered the most loyal in the league.

“As Browns fans there's just something about us that gives you chills, and it makes people want to go to games. There's a reason why we sell out the games and our tailgate scene is packed out,” said Browns fan Jennifer.

Friday, I spent the day asking Browns fans what they are looking forward to the most this upcoming season.

“I'm looking forward to the quarterback battle, the cohesiveness of the wide receiver, the running backs, the rookie running backs and the defense,” said Browns fan Julian Foster.

But a winning season is what fans are truly hoping for.

“16-0 baby, and I am confident that we will be undefeated, 100% until proven otherwise,” Browns fan Christian Pelegley said.

In Saturday’s game, the Rams will "Flacco around and find out" as the Browns will take full advantage of their quarterback list. Starting Flacco against the Rams, Dillion Gabriel will play second and Shedeur Sanders will end the game in third.

“I think one of the things that would benefit them is really to play under someone like Joe Flacco. Of course, get them playing time, get them some rep, but Flacco has been in the league for a long time, and he has a ring,” said Browns fan Christina.

Rookie quarterback Shedaur Sanders says he wants to find a way to get more high-school and middle school students in the stands for no cost.

“I'm very excited and I want to find a way to get a lot of the high school and middle school student’s free tickets. I don't know how I'm going to do that, but it would be cool to do that. And I think it's going to be an electric atmosphere, I’m excited for everything. I know a lot of us will be playing in a game, so I'm just excited to be out there and get out there,” said Sanders.

There's still a chance to see the final pre-season game; tickets on SeatGeek are as low as $ 10. And for seats closer to the field, you can snag a ticket ranging from the mid-$40 to high-$160.

There is still a good number of ticket options available tomorrow. You can also look at Ticketmaster for last-minute tickets.

