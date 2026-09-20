Watson outplays Mayfield, leading the Browns to a 23-19 win over the Buccaneers

The Cleveland Browns came out on top during their weather-delayed road game in Tampa Bay.

Deshaun Watson threw two touchdown passes, including a go-ahead 17-yard toss to Blake Whiteheart in the fourth quarter, leading the Browns to a 23-19 comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a game that was delayed two hours, 12 minutes because of lightning.

The Buccaneers (0-2) were driving and had a second-and-4 at the Cleveland 28 when the game was suspended at the two-minute warning.

When it finally resumed, heavy rain started falling again.

Bucky Irving ran twice and Baker Mayfield’s pass to Ted Hurst got the Bucs to the 13 before a holding penalty set them back. Mayfield’s pass on fourth-and-10 from the 20 to Emeka Egbuka in the end zone was out of his reach, sealing the win for the Browns (1-1).

Watson outplayed Mayfield on his home turf in the first meeting between two quarterbacks who are linked together. Watson was 24 of 30 for 238 yards with no turnovers and a 121.9 passer rating in his best game since Sept. 24, 2023 against Tennessee.

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Denzel Boston also achieved a notable feat for a Browns wide receiver. The rookie caught two touchdown passes between his first two games in the NFL.

A pass from Watson up the middle found Boston, who was covered and surrounded by Buccaneers. Boston came down with the ball, turned and powered through the defense. Boston broke three tackles and continued downfield for a 55-yard touchdown that tied it up, 16-16.

With his second consecutive game with a touchdown, Boston joins the short list of Browns rookies to have recorded a touchdown in each of their first two games, now alongside Andre' Davis (2002) and Bobby Mitchell (1958).

Mayfield, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Browns in 2018, was traded to Carolina in 2022 after a blockbuster trade brought Watson and his off-field troubles to Cleveland. Mayfield went from the Panthers to the Rams before rejuvenating his career in Tampa Bay, where he has made two Pro Bowls and received a $165 million, three-year contract extension last week.

Tampa Bay’s Chase McLaughlin and Cleveland’s Andre Szmyt combined to go 7-for-7 on field goals.

McLaughlin connected from 59, 45, 31 and 31 yards. Szmyt was good from 50, 34 and 34 yards.

The Browns will hold their home opener against the Carolina Panthers next Sunday at 1 p.m.