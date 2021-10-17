Browns RB Kareem Hunt carted to locker room with calf injury

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns took another hit to their roster Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals as running back Kareem Hunt left the field with a leg injury in the fourth quarter.

Hunt was injured three minutes into the fourth quarter on a play in the red zone. Medical staff rushed the field and after evaluating the running back, had to help him off the field.

As he left the field with medical staff helping to keep him upright, Hunt could not put weight on his right leg.

Hunt was shortly after carted off the sideline and into the locker room for further evaluation.

The Browns ruled Hunt out for the remainder of the game with a calf injury.

Cleveland already took a hit last week with Nick Chubb sustaining a calf injury at the end of the Chargers game. Chubb was ruled out for the Cardinals game on Friday and Hunt took over as the starting running back headed into the game.

