Buc-ee's completes land purchase in Mansfield, moving closer to first Northeast Ohio location

MANSFIELD — Buc-ee's has officially completed its land purchase for a proposed travel center in Mansfield, moving the project one step closer to becoming the first Buc-ee's in Northeast Ohio.

Buc-ee’s Mansfield LLC purchased 37.5 acres from Charles E. Ross, administrator of the estate of Peter G. Ross, for $2.625 million.

The 70,000-square-foot facility would be located at the State Route 39 and I-71 interchange. The travel center would bring around 200 new full-time jobs and generate additional income, sales, and property tax revenue benefiting the city, county, and townships.

Many community members are welcoming the news.

"I'm pretty excited about it," Heath Ervin said.

Ervin said he is also looking forward to what the store has to offer.

"They have great things that they sell, and that's kind of what I'm looking forward to," Ervin said.

Sharon Shrugell is already thinking about her first purchase.

"I'm looking forward to that brisket sandwich," Shrugell said.

Shrugell also pointed to the broader economic benefits.

"It's going to provide some jobs. It's going to provide revenue for the school districts in Madison Township and the county," Shrugell said.

However, some locals in Lucas Village have raised questions about the traffic impact the development could bring to the area.

"We've always liked that interchange and it's very convenient for us. An increase in the population or the traffic will impact — it would [impact] the town significantly," community member Mike Hall said.

Mayor Jodie Perry said she understands those concerns and has met with community members and Buc-ee's representatives to work toward the best solution. The Ohio Department of Transportation suggested a roundabout design for the interchange.

"While people tend to get upset about roundabouts in the short term, that actually will keep the traffic flowing much better along 39," Perry said.

Now that the land purchase is complete, the next step is getting design plans approved. No estimated opening date has been announced.

