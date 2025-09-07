Buckeye, Brunswick boys soccer teams asking the community to pack game on Sept. 13

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — The Brunswick Boys Soccer team will travel to Buckeye Local Schools for a game on Sept. 13, but it's not just any game. The teams are coming together to show support for Noah Kotlarek, a 6th grader at Buckeye who is bravely battling cancer.

Jackson Powell, a former Buckeye soccer player, is one of the event's organizers. Powell met Noah when he was a sophomore at Buckeye.

"Noah and his family just touched me so greatly, I knew we had to do something just to show our support for Noah as a community," Powell said.

Each year, Powell says the Noah Kotlarek Champions Cup gets bigger. This year is the third time the Brunswick and Buckeye soccer teams have come together for the event. Powell hopes this year has the biggest showing yet.

"We are hoping this brings out a ton of people, a ton of students, who come out to support Noah and his family," said Powell.

The game is Saturday, Sept. 13, at Buckeye High School. The junior varsity game starts at 5 p.m., and the varsity game begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are required for the game, or if you bring a toy or donation for Akron Children's to the game, you get in free.

At the game, there will be t-shirts and bracelets available, as well as great raffle baskets, all proceeds benefitting Akron Children's Hospital, where Noah receives treatment.

After graduating, Powell won't be playing in this year's game, but instead, sitting with Noah, "it's been really fun to see the other side, I've been able to be a lot more involved this year since I'm not actually in the game. So, I actually am excited to get to experience the game with Noah and see things through his eyes, experience it with him, and make him have the best night ever."

You can also donate using this QR code.

News 5 To donate to the 3rd annual Noah Kotlarek Champions Cup, scan the QR code. All proceeds benefit Noah Kotlarek, a 6th grade student at Buckeye Local Schools battling cancer.