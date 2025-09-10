Building Brighter Futures: CMSD wants your feedback on long-term facilities plan

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is looking for community feedback as it considers its long-term facilities plan.

Another round of community conversations is set for later this month and October as part of the district’s Building Brighter Futures initiative.

CMSD is looking to cut $150 million over the next several years in the wake of declining enrollment, funding changes, and other challenges.

Some cuts have already been made. Closing and consolidating some schools to “right size” the district is projected to save about $90 million over three years.

"We have to consolidate some schools, close schools, and make sure that there's high-quality programs in every neighborhood,” Dr. Warren Morgan, CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, told me when I interviewed him in August.

Recommendations will eventually be presented to the district’s Board of Education, which will have to vote on any changes.

CMSD said whatever is approved will go into effect in the 2026–2027 school year.

During that August interview, Dr. Morgan said he and other leaders want to hear from students, parents, and residents as Building Brighter Futures moves toward making recommendations.

“So come out, learn about it, make your voice heard before there's a recommendation that comes out so that we can have all that input, because it's really important that we hear from the community in terms of what they're looking for in the system,” Dr. Morgan said.

Upcoming Meetings:

NEAR WEST: Wednesday, Sept. 24, 6 p.m. Joseph M. Gallagher, 6601 Franklin Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44102

VIRTUAL: Monday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m.

WEST: Tuesday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m. Clark, 5550 Clark Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102

SOUTHEAST: Wednesday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m. John Adams CCA, 3817 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Cleveland, OH 44105

SOUTHWEST: Thursday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m. John Marshall HS, 3952 W 140th St, Cleveland, OH 44111

NORTHEAST: Tuesday, Oct. 7, 6 p.m. Arnold R. Pinkney EPC, 1349 E 79th St, Cleveland, OH 44103

VIRTUAL: Wednesday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.

EAST: Thursday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m. East Tech HS, 2439 E 55th St, Cleveland, OH 44104

