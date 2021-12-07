Building fire destroys $8,000 worth of Toys for Tots donations for Tuscarawas Co. kids

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio — Approximately $8,000 worth of toys for Tuscarawas County children was destroyed in a building fire Monday night in Carroll County, Toys for Tots coordinator Robert Stratton confirmed to News 5.

A building in Carroll County that stored toy donations for the Toys for Tots program caught fire Monday night, Stratton said.

The toys were set to be distributed to 3,000 children in Tuscarawas County.

Stratton said a trailer load of toys due for delivery Tuesday will be sent to the Calvary Methodist Church.

The public can send monetary donations to Toys for Tots: PO Box 113, Sherrodsville, Ohio 44675.

Simpson Heating and Air will also be at Tuscora Park in New Philadelphia from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for their annual Toys for Tots toy drive, according to a Facebook post from the company.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.