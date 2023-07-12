Bull captured by Cleveland Police taken to animal sanctuary in Ravenna

After wandering the streets of Cleveland and strategically fleeing from Cleveland Police on Monday, Punchy the Bull has been taken to the Happy Trails Animal Sanctuary in Ravenna.

On Monday, officers responded to a call about a loose bull near E. 123rd Street and Oakland Avenue in the Forest Hills area, officials said.

One officer who had experience with livestock was able to track Punchy down to a wooded area of an empty field, police said.

However, Punchy was enjoying his freedom and fled from the officers.

Officials said the officers were able to wrangle the bull on the 1200 block of E. 124th Street by trapping Punchy in a backyard.

Officers then transferred Punchy to the Mounted Unit’s stables before moving the bull to the animal sanctuary.

