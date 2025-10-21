Bullets fired into multiple homes in Akron, one of which lands in an unoccupied crib

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police detectives are looking at doorbell video for leads after multiple shots were fired near Seiberling Street and Canadian Avenue, just north of the Akron Fulton Airport, with bullets entering several homes, injuring two adult men and a bullet landing in an unoccupied crib.

Officers responded to the area around 9 p.m. for a shots-fired call. When officers arrived, they found a man outside one home who had been shot in the arm and leg.

Another man, who was inside his home at the time, was also grazed by a bullet.

News 5 Cleveland

Two nearby houses were hit; in one house, a bullet went through a wall and landed in a baby's crib; no injuries were reported.

News 5 Cleveland Police are investigating after stray bullets entered several Akron homes. One of the bullets landed in this baby's crib.

At the other house, a bullet went through a child's bedroom. No one was struck in that instance.

No arrests have been made; police are looking at security camera footage to help identify the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 330-375-2490 or call Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.