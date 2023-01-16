Businesses ramp up security after Deshaun Watson's luxury truck, 4 other cars stolen from dealership

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — North Olmsted police are still searching for the quintette of thieves that stole five luxury cars from a Mercedes-Benz dealership off Lorain Road. One of the victims is Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Police said Watson's Dodge Ram TRX truck was at the dealership for maintenance when it was stolen. The truck is estimated to be worth over $100,000.

“It’s shocking really, because in this fairly quaint neighborhood here in Westlake,” said Maria Rocco, service manager at Galati’s. “You don’t really expect something like that to happen.”

Galati's is located just down the road from Mercedes-Benz North-Olmsted. Rocco said she’s worried since big dealerships are getting hit, Galati’s could be next.

“We had a meeting about it this morning," said Rocco. "You really have to rethink how you store your keys. We do a lock box, we do it every night, but things slip by, so you really have to be vigilant about that. We do have an alarm system; we just updated our cameras this morning, and really that’s all you can do.”

This is the fourth brazen theft of luxury vehicles in weeks. On Jan. 6, three Mercedes-Benz model cars were stolen from the Ganley Mercedes-Benz in Akron. On Jan. 3, nine vehicles and dozens of key fobs were stolen from the Fiat and Alfa Romeo dealership in Strongsville. And on Dec. 19, three high-end vehicles were stolen from a showroom floor of a dealership in Chardon.

“I really think this is only to go on for a certain amount because I think the more you go, the more bold you get, you’re going to make mistakes,” Rocco added.

North Olmsted police said all but two vehicles were found, including Watson's, which was found in a ditch off I-480. No arrests have been made, but as the investigation continues local businesses hope the conversation does too.

“These are customers that trust you with their cars, and they don’t want a phone call saying something like this has happened to your car,” Rocco said. “So, you really have to rethink the business.”

