Busy start to holiday weekend for Cleveland Fire: body recovery, boat on fire

CLEVELAND — As with every holiday weekend, it's busy, and officials are already feeling the heat.

Cleveland Division of Fire Assistant Public Information Officer John Kearns said the department responded to the Cuyahoga River shortly after 11 a.m. at the request of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) to assist with a body recovery.

Marine 21 and Rescue Squad 1, supported by additional Cleveland Division of Fire companies, conducted the recovery operation, per Kearns.

Kearns was unable to say whether the person pulled from the water is male or female.

The Medical Examiner was on scene and will make that identification.

After the recovery, law enforcement took over the scene.

Early Friday afternoon, a boat also caught fire at a private marina on Lakeshore Boulevard.

Cleveland Division of Fire is still working to learn what happened and how.

I stopped by the marina Friday afternoon to check it out.

By the time I arrived, firefighters had extinguished the fire, and only a faint plume of smoke was visible.

The fire caused the boat to partially sink next to a dock, and the back half of it was heavily charred.

I briefly spoke with another boat owner who docks in that marina. They didn't want to go on camera, but said two men were on the boat when the fire ignited, and neither seemed hurt.

The boat fire and the body recovery appear to be separate incidents.

With this weekend not only being Labor Day Weekend, but the Cleveland National Air Show also taking place, Cleveland Fire said it has increased patrol, especially on the water.

"Currently Marine 21, they're on the air show detail. There's a lot of boat traffic for that, a lot of incidents on the water, so they're stationed out there. They're patrolling, helping with security zones. They're responding to calls directly from there. We have teams both on the east and west side that assist with water rescue, as well as our Technical Rescue 1, which includes our dive team," Kearns told me on Friday.