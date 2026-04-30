Canal Basin Park Portland Loos expected to be ready to flush by summertime

CLEVELAND — Many people love Cleveland, but it is missing something: permanent public restrooms. That'll soon change.

Free public restrooms will arrive in Cleveland soon. It's been a 5-year journey.

RELATED: Free public restrooms will start popping up in Cleveland soon. It's been a 5-year journey.

Greta Schlueter often goes on walks near Canal Basin Park.

I asked her on Sunday, "When you guys do go for your walks, do you often find yourself thinking about, 'Man, I wish there was a bathroom down here?'"

"Yeah, pretty often. For sure, I especially do," she told me.

It's a concept that's been on everyone's mind for a while now, including Campus District Inc. Executive Director Mark Lammon.

"We are the home to all the social services for the entire region and our population does not have any place to go to the restroom," Lammon told News 5 in October 2024.

The Campus District used federal emergency pandemic relief money, which flowed through the Cleveland Foundation, to buy the Portland Loos. The single-stall structures are built to take a beating, with simple fixtures and an anti-graffiti coating.

The city of Portland, Oregon, came up with the concept almost 20 years ago to meet the needs of its growing homeless population. The loos were designed to discourage illegal drug use, prostitution and vandalism.

They’re partially open-air, with louvers at the top and bottom. The angled metal slats allow passersby and police officers to tell if someone’s inside. Otherwise, the curved door and wall panels are solid to ensure privacy.

Portland installed its first loo in 2008. Since then, the restrooms have appeared in more than 20 other cities, including Cincinnati and Columbus.

The Campus District purchased four loos for $150,000 per unit in 2021, donating three to the city of Cleveland in 2024.

"There are over 300 Portland Loos currently operating across the United States, including in Cincinnati and Columbus. The long-term cost of operating the structure is, on average, less than the cost of maintaining a porta-potty. Additionally, the structures are easy to maintain, energy efficient, adaptable to cold weather, and can sustain a volume of usage comparable to airport restrooms," city spokesperson Sarah Johnson said.

The loos are built to withstand winters and prevent pipes from freezing, and have demonstrated success in places as far north as Canada and Alaska, according to Johnson.

Two of the loos are near completion in the Canal Basin Park.

Utility connections, according to Johnson, are all that's left to finish.

"The city chose location based on the traffic of the surrounding area, which serves many residents and visitors who come to Canal Basin Park for a wide variety of activities. The city also considered the availability of utility connections and the impact of the public restroom on the broader plans for redevelopment of Canal Basin Park," Johnson said.

Another loo will be placed at Perk Plaza.

"Do you think that the city should have done this sooner?," I asked Schlueter.

She said, "I mean, it would have been nice sooner but better late than never I guess."

The city is anticipating a soft opening of the Canal Basin Park loos near June.