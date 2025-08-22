Canton Fire Department responds after dog accidentally sets fire in home

Early Friday morning, the Canton Fire Department responded to a home after a dog started a fire.

Around 2:24 a.m., firefighters were called to a home in the 1300 block of St. Elmo Avenue NE for a possible fire.

Upon arrival, the homeowner reported that food was on the stovetop of their first-floor kitchen. One of their dogs, while trying to reach the food, accidentally turned on an electric burner, which started a fire, Canton Fire said.

Smoke detectors in the home alerted the occupants, four adults and six children, allowing them to exit the home safely, Canton Fire said.

Once everyone was out of the home, the occupants were able to extinguish the fire with a garden hose, Canton Fire said.

There was minor damage to the oven and light smoke damage to the kitchen, but all occupants were able to stay in the home, Canton Fire said. There were no injuries to the people or pets, and the fire was ruled accidental.