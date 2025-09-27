Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Canton firefighters rescue dog from a 'woof' with the help of a tasty treat

A Canton dog named Lucky was rescued from the roof of his home by firefighters after wandering out of a house window, according to the Canton Fire Department.
Canton firefighters rescue dog from a 'woof' with the help of a tasty treat
Posted

A Canton dog was rescued from the woof of his home by firefighters on Friday, according to the Canton Fire Department.

Lucky wandered out of a window and onto the roof on Friday afternoon and refused to get back into the house, Canton Fire said.

When crews arrived on scene, it took a ladder truck and a kielbasa to coax the pup, Canton Fire said.

Lucky was anticipating his rescue and allowed firefighters to leash him.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.