Canton firefighters rescue dog from a 'woof' with the help of a tasty treat

A Canton dog was rescued from the woof of his home by firefighters on Friday, according to the Canton Fire Department.
Lucky wandered out of a window and onto the roof on Friday afternoon and refused to get back into the house, Canton Fire said.
When crews arrived on scene, it took a ladder truck and a kielbasa to coax the pup, Canton Fire said.
Lucky was anticipating his rescue and allowed firefighters to leash him.
