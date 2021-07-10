Canton police investigating fatal shooting on 3rd Street NW

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.

Officers responded Saturday at 2:10 a.m. to the 900 block of 3rd Street NW for reports of shots fired.

Officers located the victim unresponsive on the porch.

The victim had an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

