Canton police investigating homicide; 57-year-old man found dead in home

CANTON, Ohio — A 57-year-old man was found dead Wednesday afternoon from an apparent gunshot wound, and police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, according to Canton police.

Police said they responded to a home in the 1300 block of Diana Place NW just before 1 p.m. after receiving a report of a deceased male.

The name of the man has not been released.

Additional details were not available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Canton police at 330-649-5800.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.