Canton Police officer killed in crash

On Monday morning, a Canton Police officer was killed in a car crash on his way to work, according to Canton Police.

Just before 7 a.m., Officer Dave Wolgamott was in a crash in the 800 block of Cherry Avenue SE, police said. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died a short time later.

Wolgamott was an officer for over 19 years and was assigned to the patrol division, where he worked in the jail, police said.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Wolgamott:

“Officer Wolgamott was on his way to serve his community – a duty he faithfully performed for nearly two decades in Canton – when his life was tragically cut short. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and the entire Canton Police Department.”

Rep. Emilia Sykes also released a statement regarding Wolgamott's death:

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Dave Wolgamott, who passed away this morning. Throughout his career, he exemplified courage, dedication, and a steadfast commitment to the Canton community.



“My thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and fellow officers during this difficult time. We honor Officer Wolgamott’s legacy and the countless ways he made Canton safer and stronger.” Rep. Sykes