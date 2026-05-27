Canton seventh grader heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee

CANTON, Ohio — A local seventh grader is preparing for one of the biggest academic competitions in the country, the Scripps National Spelling Bee. For Tommy Schervish, a student at St. Michael School in Canton, the journey to Washington, D.C. started long before he ever stepped onto a spelling bee stage.

“I have always loved reading,” Tommy said. “From first grade on, I just read a lot.”

That early passion for books and language helped turn Tommy into one of the school’s most recognizable spellers. His classmates even turn to him for help with difficult words. Those same classmates have become some of his biggest supporters along the way.

“Some of them have helped me study along the way too, which is nice,” Tommy said. “And they get crazy during the school spelling bee. It’s fun.”

After winning his school spelling bee and advancing through regional competition, Tommy is now headed to the national stage. While spelling comes naturally to him, he says mastering definitions and word roots has been the toughest part of preparing.

“My dad and I have been doing a lot of that, working on definitions and roots and stuff,” he said.

Tommy says his success wouldn’t have been possible without the support of his family.

“They believed in me, and I think that helped a lot,” he explained. “My sister Anna is super supportive and helped me study. Mom and Dad both helped a lot too.”

As a young athlete, Tommy is no stranger to competition, but this experience feels different.

No matter how he places at nationals, Tommy says the confidence he’s gained is already making an impact. “Gaining confidence from this will help me out in the future,” he said.

Ion is your TV home for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. A two-hour semifinals special airs May 27 at 8 p.m. The final will be broadcasted live May 28 at 8 p.m.