Canton woman in hospital burn unit after being blown from burning home

CANTON, Ohio. — A Canton woman is in a burn unit after witnesses say she was blown from her burning home, with neighbors suffering minor burns while rushing to her aid.

Fire crews responded to Bollinger Avenue Northeast just before 8:30 p.m. and found heavy flames shooting from the front of the house.

Witnesses say the woman was blown out of the house during the fire. Neighbors jumped in to pull her away from the flames, with two of those neighbors suffering minor burns. Both refused medical treatment.

Paramedics rushed the woman to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital. She was later transferred to the Akron Children's Hospital burn unit for specialized care.

Firefighters searched the home and confirmed no one else was inside. It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. No firefighters were hurt.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

