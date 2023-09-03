Car crashes into Avon Aldi Saturday afternoon

A car crashed into an Aldi in Avon on Saturday, according to police.

Around 1 p.m., a 50-year-old woman backed into the Aldi on Chester Road and damaged the Southwest pillar of the store along with her back windshield, police said

No injuries were reported, and the store is currently closed.

