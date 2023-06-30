Car skids off I-90, flips, lands in front of Lakewood home; neighbors say this isn't uncommon

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Footage from a crash Tuesday morning shows a car driving west along Interstate 90 near the Warren Road Exit skid off the highway, flip and land in front of a home on Lakewood Heights Boulevard.

Neighbors who live on that small stretch of road in Lakewood near the highway have a big concern; that one day a car will veer off the road, not stop, and run straight into their home.

"I've said this repeatedly; we need a wall. There are too many accidents. We need a wall," said one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

A Lakewood Police captain said the crash that occurred earlier this week sent two adults and one child to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

He said he was unsure what caused the car to skid off the highway and into the yard.

The only thing separating the highway from the neighbor's home is a chain link fence.

A neighbor told News 5 it's the first time someone blew through the fence, but not the first time they've seen cars come off the highway and stop right before the fence.

"There's an accident every winter, at least three to six," said the neighbor.

She said she asked the Ohio Department of Transportation for a bigger barrier than the chain link fence, but nothing has been done.

An ODOT spokesperson said in a statement, "Our safety review team will take a closer look at the report for this crash and site-specific conditions to determine if constructing a barrier would be beneficial."

But in the meantime, neighbors are worried the next time won't be just a near-miss.

"It's an accident waiting to happen. Sometimes, I sit here and watch TV, and I fall asleep, and I say, 'What if someone goes through my house?'"

