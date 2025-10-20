Case dismissed against Downtown bar after city shuts it down for 'constant illegal activity'

After Cleveland shut down a bar last week due to "constant illegal activity," the city dismissed the case in court on Monday.

Filter was shut down by the city after a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge granted the city a temporary restraining order on Oct. 10.

The city cited a series of incidents as the reason for the shutdown, including a homicide, an assault and numerous liquor law violations.

However, in court on Monday, the city and the bar reached an agreement. The owner said he plans to keep security further into the morning hours.

The bar is already back open.