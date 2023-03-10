Watch Now
Case dismissed for Cleveland Clinic doctor charged with allegedly sexually assaulting patients

CLEVELAND — The case was dismissed for Omar Massoud, the former Cleveland Clinic doctor who was charged with allegedly sexually assaulting patients, according to court records.

In December, Massoud was charged with multiple felonies for allegedly sexually assaulting several of his patients on three different occasions last year.

Authorities said the assaults allegedly happened in 2022 on March 25, Nov. 11 and Nov. 28, at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, 9500 Euclid Ave.

According to court records, the state of Ohio is expected to resubmit the charges under a new case.

