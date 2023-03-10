Case dismissed for Cleveland Clinic doctor charged with allegedly sexually assaulting patients

CLEVELAND — The case was dismissed for Omar Massoud, the former Cleveland Clinic doctor who was charged with allegedly sexually assaulting patients, according to court records.

In December, Massoud was charged with multiple felonies for allegedly sexually assaulting several of his patients on three different occasions last year.

Authorities said the assaults allegedly happened in 2022 on March 25, Nov. 11 and Nov. 28, at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, 9500 Euclid Ave.

According to court records, the state of Ohio is expected to resubmit the charges under a new case.

RELATED: Cleveland Clinic doctor charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patients

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.