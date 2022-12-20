Cleveland Clinic doctor charged for allegedly sexually assaulting patients

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland Clinic doctor has been charged with multiple felonies for sexually assaulting several of his patients on three different occasions this year, according to Cleveland Municipal Court records.

The doctor, Omar Massoud, of Westlake, is charged with three counts of kidnapping, all first-degree felonies, and three counts of gross sexual imposition, all third-degree felonies, court records show.

The assaults allegedly happened on March 25, Nov. 11 and Nov. 28, at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, 9500 Euclid Ave.

Court records state Massoud assaulted multiple women during their examinations.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Dec. 16.

Cleveland Clinic issued the following statement on the matter:

“Cleveland Clinic is strongly committed to protecting the rights and safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers from any type of inappropriate behavior. We have processes for employees and patients to report any concerns, which are then thoroughly investigated.



We immediately reported the accusations to the appropriate law enforcement agencies and are fully cooperating with the investigations. Following a thorough internal investigation, this physician has been terminated.We care deeply about patient safety and any form of misconduct is not tolerated.”

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.