CWRU gives all clear after 'possible shooting' on campus; suspects in custody

Case Western Reserve University has lifted its shelter-in-place order after it posted to X, saying there was a "possible shooting" on campus. The alleged suspects have been apprehended.

CWRU Alert: Law enforcement have apprehended the suspects who fled onto campus. All clear. Please check CWRU email for more info. — Case Western Reserve (@cwru) August 27, 2025

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an alert was sent saying to shelter in place or, if outside, to find a safe location.

According to a post from the university, there was a possible shooting on the campus, with the alleged suspect in the vicinity of Lot 1 and Case Quad.

CWRU Alert: Reports of Cleveland Police in possible shooting with suspect in vicinity of lot 1 and Case Quad. Shelter in place or, if outdoors, seek a safe location. Updates to follow. — Case Western Reserve (@cwru) August 27, 2025

Around 6:15 p.m., the university gave the all clear and said the alleged suspects who fled onto campus have been apprehended.

News 5 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more information.