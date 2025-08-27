Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CWRU gives all clear after 'possible shooting' on campus; suspects in custody

Case Western Reserve University has lifted its shelter-in-place order after it posted to X, saying there was a "possible shooting" on campus. The alleged suspects have been apprehended.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an alert was sent saying to shelter in place or, if outside, to find a safe location.

According to a post from the university, there was a possible shooting on the campus, with the alleged suspect in the vicinity of Lot 1 and Case Quad.

Around 6:15 p.m., the university gave the all clear and said the alleged suspects who fled onto campus have been apprehended.

News 5 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more information.

