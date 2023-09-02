MIDDLEBERG HEIGHTS, Ohio — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend – organizers say Cleveland’s Oktoberfest at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds is an event you should consider.

Cast your ballot to vote Cleveland's Oktoberfest as the best in the nation

The annual event continues Saturday until Labor Day, and if you’re not able to attend, there will be another opportunity next Friday and Saturday.

To get you even more excited – organizers tell us Cleveland’s Oktoberfest has been one of the top 20 celebrations in the country from USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 poll.

In order to win the title—organizers said they need your vote.

“The voting ends on Monday. The top of ClevelandOktoberfest.com, there’s a link, but currently, as of a couple of days ago, we were number one in the United States for best Oktoberfest in the United States, and the guys next door to us in Pennsylvania are right on our tails so we need Cleveland to Rally and close the deal for us,” said Cleveland’s Oktoberfest President, Adam Roggenburk.

You can click this link here to vote.

There are also opportunities for you to cast your ballot at Oktoberfest this weekend.

