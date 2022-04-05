Catholic Charities in need of volunteers to distribute Easter meals

CLEVELAND — Catholic Charities has a busy Easter planned and is looking for volunteers to help distribute more around 6,000 meals on April 17.

Meals will be distributed from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bishop William M. Cosgrove Center, 1735 Superior Ave, Cleveland instead of at St. Augustine Hunger Center due to renovations taking place. Meals will also be distributed by community partners to surrounding counties. Deliveries will start at 10 a.m.

Barons Bus will offer a shuttle service on Easter between St. Augustine Hunger Center and Bishop Cosgrove Center.

If you would like to volunteer or request a meal, click here. You can also email holidays@ccdocle.org or call 216-377-3725. Requests for meal deliveries will be accepted until noon on April 15.

