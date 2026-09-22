Cavaliers plant 600 trees at Cleveland Metroparks zoo

CLEVELAND —

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Davey Tree planted 600 trees at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo as part of an ongoing community initiative tied directly to the team's performance on the court — one tree for every 3-pointer made last season.

Kevin Clayton of the Cavaliers said the effort reflects the organization's broader commitment to the community.

"This is important because it's an extension of what our guys do on the court out into the community, and we've had this 11-year partnership with Davey Tree, and today we get to plant these trees to beautify the community at the zoo."

Since the project began 5300 trees have been planted across the area.

"It's important because it's just an extension of who we are," Clayton said.

Volunteers joined the Cavaliers and Davey Tree for the planting event. Clayton said the team hopes to plant even more trees next season.

"We hope that we, like today we're planting 600 from last year. I mean, I hope we get to like 900, 1200 because that means good things for our team when we make more 3 pointers," Clayton said.

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