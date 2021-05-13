Watch
Cavs end 11-game slide, beat play-in bound Celtics 102-94

Tony Dejak/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) drives against Boston Celtics' Tristan Thompson (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Collin Sexton, Tristan Thompson
Posted at 8:00 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 08:00:17-04

CLEVELAND — Kevin Love scored a season-high 30 points, Collin Sexton added 28 and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 102-94 win in their home finale over Boston.

It locked the Celtics into a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

The Celtics played without starters Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart due to injuries.

They had an outside chance to catch New York for the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference standings with only three games left.

But a loss to the lowly Cavs means the Celtics will be involved in the four-team play-in involving the Nos. 7-10 seeds. Jayson Tatum scored 29 to lead Boston.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
