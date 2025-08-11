Cedar Point's Power Tower being inspected after cable detaches during ride

One of Cedar Point's most iconic rides, the Power Tower, was closed Sunday night after a malfunction, and guests were escorted off.

According to the park's spokesperson, Tony Clark, a cable on one of the ride's towers detached from the ride vehicle.

Clark said the safety system performed as designed, and the vehicle went back to the loading position, and guests were able to exit the ride safely.

"Safety is a top priority and the ride will remain closed while we complete a thorough review and inspection of the ride," Clark said in a statement.

No further information was released.

Last month, the park's newest coaster, The Siren's Curse, was temporarily paused after a malfunction. Watch:

It's happened again. Cedar Point's Siren's Curse experiences 'delay'

