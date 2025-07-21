It's happened again. Cedar Point's Siren's Curse experiences 'delay'

SANDUSKY — Cedar Point has confirmed that Siren's Curse "experienced a delay that paused the ride's operation" on Saturday, July 19.

Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark stated that the incident occurred in the afternoon.

"The coaster’s safety system performed as designed, the ride was restarted, and guests continued their ride. Siren’s Curse reopened shortly after and all guests exited the ride safely," Clark said.

According to Cedar Point, Siren's Curse is 160 feet tall, reaches a speed of 58 miles per hour, and lasts two minutes.

What makes this ride so unique is that the coaster tilts into a 90-degree vertical position. Riders then stare straight down, hoping the train will connect to the next track.

This isn't the first time Siren's Curse has experienced issues.

Previous incidents

On its opening day Siren's Curse was temporarily closed.

RELATED: Siren's Curse closed briefly on ride's opening day

About the incident, Clark told News 5, "Siren’s Curse experienced a delay that paused the ride’s operation," Clark said. "The coaster’s safety system performed as designed, the ride was restarted, and guests continued their ride. Siren’s Curse reopened shortly after, and all guests exited the ride safely."

Clark said the ride was closed for approximately 25 minutes before reopening, and the train was "in the vertical position" for less than 10 minutes.

Then on July 2, park guests posted videos on social media showing riders exiting Siren's Curse near the ride's tilt drop.

Siren's Curse experiences second issue in 5 days

RELATED: Siren's Curse experiences second issue in 5 days

When asked about what happened in that case, Clark said, "The coaster experienced a delay that paused the ride’s operation. Its safety system performed as designed, but the ride could not be restarted. Guests were safely escorted off the ride."