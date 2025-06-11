Chaos outside St. Francis festival in Gates Mills spills into Mayfield Heights

In recent years, local church festivals have upgraded security measures after teen mobs wreaked havoc, turning family-friendly events into chaos. This past weekend, another festival was disrupted after numerous fights broke out in a large crowd waiting to get into the St. Francis Festival in Gates Mills.

According to a statement from Mayfield Heights Police Chief Anthony Mele, his department was notified around 7 p.m. that the festival had reached capacity, and several hundred juveniles had gathered outside the event, waiting to get in. Mayfield Heights officers were requested to assist.

About an hour later, the situation outside the festival escalated, and multiple fights broke out, say police. Mele said officers chased two people accused of brandishing guns; one person was caught and charged, but specifics weren't released.

The festival closed half an hour early, Mele said.

An estimated 300-400 juveniles left the area and went into Mayfield Heights, prompting calls to the department for "trespassing and disruptive behavior."

The throng traveled to Eastgate Plaza, where more fights broke out. Mayfield Heights officers received backup from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office, as well as from the police departments of Highland Heights, Mayfield Village and Lyndhurst.

Besides the fights, the mob of teens vandalized and stole from local businesses and refused orders from police to leave the area. Officers used pepper balls to restore order, Mele said. Business owners were told to lock their doors.

Over the course of several hours, dozens of police officers worked to "contain the situation and restore public safety," Mele said. Multiple people were arrested, but details on their charges have not been released.

Mele said his department, the Gates Mills Police Department, and church leaders plan to meet soon to "review the incident and discuss necessary changes moving forward."

"Our officers did an amazing job in dealing with a very difficult situation. We are especially thankful to our neighboring jurisdictions for their collaboration and support in maintaining the safety of our community," said Mele. "We have a responsibility to our residents, businesses, and public safety personnel to ensure that such lawlessness is not repeated."

Other festivals dealing with teen mobs

This isn't the first time that the Mayfield Heights Police Department has had to deal with fights in other cities spilling over into its jurisdiction.

In 2024, Mayfield Heights police officers arrested nearly a dozen juveniles after fights broke out at the St. Clare Festival in Lyndhurst, and hundreds of teens traveled into the city.

Mele told us last year that he believes church festivals have become a nuisance and are a public safety issue.

"I think these church festivals are a thing of the past. They've become a gather place for unruly juvenile behavior. The money generated by the churches is not worth risking the safety of the public," he said in 2024.

Last year, the festival at Ss. Robert and William Catholic Parish in Euclid implemented a rule that an adult must accompany attendees. The changes were prompted after a group of teens got out of hand a couple of days earlier, outside but near the festival.

The church later stated that it had no issues within the festival perimeter.

In 2022, Willowick police officers arrested 10 juveniles on the final night of the St. Mary Magdalene Church's annual fair. The festival closed down earlier than expected after groups of unruly teens packed the festival grounds.

Police had to use pepper balls to disperse the crowds. Videos posted to social media showed large crowds of juveniles scattering into the adjoining business district, as well as some of the nearby neighborhoods. Many businesses voluntarily closed early that night.

