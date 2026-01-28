Charges considered for creator of fake Stark Co. Sheriff Facebook page

Stark County Sheriff Eric Weisburn said he is considering charges against someone who created a fake Facebook page impersonating the sheriff's office.

A screenshot from the page showed a post warning about this past weekend's snowstorm, except the post contained profanity, garnering attention.

Weisburn said he has a suspect in mind and thinks they are upset because the office's real page does not allow comments, a decision made for a reason.

"It's a distraction," Weisburn said. "People would say hateful things on there, mean things about people."

The page has since been reported and removed.