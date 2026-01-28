Charges considered for creator of fake Stark Co. Sheriff Facebook page

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stark County Sheriff Eric Weisburn said he is considering charges against someone who created a fake Facebook page impersonating the sheriff's office.
Stark County Sheriff Eric Weisburn said he is considering charges against someone who created a fake Facebook page impersonating the sheriff's office.

A screenshot from the page showed a post warning about this past weekend's snowstorm, except the post contained profanity, garnering attention.

Weisburn said he has a suspect in mind and thinks they are upset because the office's real page does not allow comments, a decision made for a reason.

"It's a distraction," Weisburn said. "People would say hateful things on there, mean things about people."

The page has since been reported and removed.

