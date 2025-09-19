Charity basketball game features Akron Police vs. Fire in friendly showdown

AKRON — Sisters With a Vision and Community Brothers are hosting the third annual Hoops for Homeless this Saturday at the Ed Davis Community Center in Akron.

The event raises money and collects toiletries to support organizations that assist youth and adults experiencing homelessness, including Project Rise, Safe Landing, and Summit County Continuum of Care.

The charity basketball game is a friendly matchup between Akron police officers and firefighters. There will be music and other activities for families to enjoy.

It begins at 1 p.m. and goes until 3 p.m.

For admission, guests are encouraged to make a monetary donation or donate items such as shampoo, body products, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks, school supplies, backpacks, and gift cards in $10 increments to places like Walmart, Target, and Subway.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Murphy said the rivalry is fun, but said the biggest victory is helping those who need a lift in life.

“We interact with a lot of people on a daily basis and we see people in vulnerable positions,” Murphy said. “So, to be able to partner with a number of organizations for a greater cause, Hoops for the Homeless, to be able to provide people with some essential items and things that they need really just to be able to survive in our community, it's important for us."

Murphy said it’s important for residents to see officers in more casual settings.

“Anytime we can be involved in some community engagement and fun and just allow people to see us in a different light other than an enforcement-based interaction, it's a win for us,” Murphy said. “Ultimately, at the end of the day, it's just for fun. And we want to make sure that we provide as many resources for people so that we can have a positive impact on the community.”