Chickens are coming to Mansfield backyards

MANSFIELD — The hot topic in Mansfield is chickens. That’s because the Mansfield city council passed an ordinance that would allow some community members to have up to six chickens in their back yards.

The mission to bring back chickens within the city limits was started by resident Kelsey Cunnings.

“They are practical in the fact you can get eggs, and you can compost their poop for your garden— and we are big gardeners,” said Cunnings.

And over time, she learned what kind of financial relief they could provide to families.

“I learned a lot about Mansfield’s food insecurity and how one hen in one year can produce 300 eggs. And if you have six, that is 1,800 eggs per year. So, it will be a way to build community and to give eggs to neighbors. And connecting with other people who have chickens and learning how to best take care of them together,” said Cunnings.

Last year, Cunnings started the group "Friends for Mansfield backyard chickens."

“I started a petition using Google Forms, so it was free and easy to share on social media. And then I printed over 100 posters and brought them to every business that would say yes in town. We received 564 signatures, so I would say we had a pretty good response,” said Cunnings.

But there was some pushback from the community, including from Mansfield city councilman David Falquette.

“I voted against the legislation because most of the people that I knew for a long time, that I talk with and help make decisions with did not want chickens near them,” said Falquette.

But he says he is hopeful people will adjust.

“I think the people that want to do this are going to be responsible hen owners and they'll benefit the rewards, and hopefully the neighbors will not be bothered by it,” said Falquette.

Jenny Nester and other neighbors shared concerns about irresponsible tenants.

“I don't have a problem with it, if the people keep their yard clean and the chickens clean. But if the smell gets out of control, then something needs to be done,” said Nester.

Ward 5 councilman Aurelio Diaz voted yes to chickens in the 4-3 vote because he says those lobbying for the chickens did their homework and came up with a great bill.

“They approached council administration in a collaborative way. The backyard hens for Mansfield met with the mayor and codes and permits quite a few times. So, the bill that we reviewed and passed last night was a team effort. And I will say that even though some people have gotten their feathers in a bunch, most people are supportive of it,” said Diaz.

But, like any city law, there are rules; one of those is a $100 one-time registration fee. Resident must also complete a poultry course and have their property inspected to be eligible.

“There's a lot that went into this from the very beginning and we purposely talked to people that disagreed with us so that we could have something that makes the greatest number of people happy,” said Cunnings.

Diaz says he is excited to see how the community will benefit from the chickens.

“We have areas of our city that I represent that is considered a food desert, but there's also aspects of it too that people didn't think about. For example, the therapeutic aspect of having the hens teaching young people to be responsible and self-sufficient,” said Diaz.

People will not see or hear the chickens until next year, because the law does not go into effect until April 1, 2026.

